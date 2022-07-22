All-Western Iowa Conference baseball/softball teams out

The 2022 Western Iowa All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams were released on Wednesday.

IKM-Manning had four baseball players recognized.

Senior pitcher/first baseman Max Nielsen earned a spot on the first team.

Senior infielder Treyton Barry, senior outfielder Brody Blom and junior catcher Cooper Perdew all were honorable mention selections.

Nielsen led IKM-Manning in several offensive categories during the 2022 season.

Nielsen batted .406 with 26 hits in 57 at bats on the year. He led the team with seven doubles, three home runs and 21 runs batted in, while also scoring 13 runs.

On the mound, Nielsen recorded a 5-0 overall record with a 1.11 earned run average in 44 innings of work.

He allowed 10 runs on 25 hits with 83 strikeouts and only 11 walks.

Barry hit .342 this past summer and tied Nielsen for the team lead with 26 hits.

He also had one double with two RBIs and scored 16 runs to tie for team honors.

Blom hit .246 at the plate with 14 hits in 57 at bats.

He collected one double and scored 16 runs for the Wolves.

Perdew was a .296 hitter this past season with 16 hits in 54 at bats.

Perdew had one double, one home run, drove in eight runs and scored four times for the Wolves.

The IKM-Manning boys finished 5-11 in Western Iowa Conference play and 10-14 overall on the year.

IKM-Manning did not have any girls recognized on the all-conference softball teams named.

Those athletes honored as all-conference performers are below.

Baseball

First Team

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor; Justin Weers, Tri-Center; Jack VonFossan, Underwood; Gavin Smith, Audubon; Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning; Mason Boothby, Underwood; Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley; Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center; Nick Denning, AHST/Walnut; Grady Jeppesen, Riverside; Kaden Snyder, Treynor; Michael Turner, Tri-Center; Jake Reimer, Underwood

Second Team

Gavin Larsen, Audubon; Brayden Lund, AHST/W; Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley; Kadin Bonham, Missouri Valley; Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia; Garrett Luett, Underwood; Kaeden Pleas, Riverside; Sean McGee, Tri-Center; Alex Corrin, Tri-Center; Clayton Luett, Underwood; Kaleb Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia; Brady Wallace, Treynor; Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood; Charlie Schrage, Treynor

Softball

First Team

Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia; Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia; Jadyn Huisman, Treynor; Grace Pierce, Underwood; Keelea Navara, Treynor; Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Natalie Hagadon, AHST/Walnut; Brooklyn Lange, Missouri Valley; Ally Meyers, AHST/W; Amelia Evans, Logan-Magnolia; Rylie Knop, AHST/W; Ali Fletcher, Underwood

Second Team