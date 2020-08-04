All-WIC baseball and softball teams released

The 2020 Western Iowa All-Conference baseball and softball teams have been released by league officials.
IKM-Manning had a total of four athletes honored.
Three baseball players were recognized on the second team in sophomores Nolan Ramsey, Amos Rasmussen and Max Nielsen.
Senior Emily Kerkhoff was named to the second team for the Wolves’ softball squad.
Nolan Ramsey led the IKM-Manning boys with a .438 batting average, as he tallied 14 hits with one double, 11 runs batted in and six runs scored.
Rasmussen hit .320 with eight hits, including two doubles and one triple to go with four RBIs and 14 runs scored.
Rasmussen also was 10-of-10 in the stolen base department.
Nielsen was a .355 hitter for the Wolves with 11 hits on the year, including one double. He drove in 10 runs and scored one run.
On the mound, Nielsen went 0-1 with a 4.62 earned run average in 16.2 innings of work.
Kerkhoff hit .348 for the IKM-Manning softball club with a team-high 16 hits, including one double and one triple to go with four RBIs and 12 runs.
Kerkhoff also stole 14 bases in 14 attempts.
Those athletes who were honored on the league’s top two teams are below.
Baseball
First Team
Audubon: Skyler Schultes, Gavin Smith
AHST/Walnut: Sam Porterm, Joel Sampson
Logan-Magnolia: Dylan Cunard, Tre Melby
Tri-Center: Trevor Carlson, Kaleb Smith
Treynor: Nate McCombs, Jaxon Schumacher
Underwood: Blake Hall, Nick Ravlin, Zach Teten
Second Team
Audubon: Joel Klocke
AHST/Walnut: Joey Cunningham
IKM-Manning: Nolan Ramsey, Soph.; Amos Rasmussen, Soph.; Max Nielsen, Soph.
Logan-Magnolia: Joe Hedger, Barrett Pitt
Missouri Valley: Jed Kyle
Tri-Center: Trent Kozeal, Brett McGee
Treynor: Drew Petersen, Kristian Martens
Underwood: Tyler Boothby
Softball
First Team
Audubon: Leah Subbert
AHST/Walnut: Kailey Jones
Logan-Magnolia: Amelia Evans
Missouri Valley: Ashlyn Cook
Oakland Riverside: Kenna Ford, Gracie Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor
Treynor: Alyssa Keller, Stella Umphreys, Jadyn Huisman
Underwood: Kella Pierce, Maddie Pierce, Erin McMains
Second Team
Audubon: Katelyn Nielsen, Johanna Sauer
AHST/Walnut: Sydney Zimmerman, Ally Meyers
IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff, Sr.
Logan-Magnolia: Erikah Rife, Abby Hiatt, Megan Dunn
Tri-Center: Hailey Chishom
Treynor: Tori Castle, Keelea Navara
Underwood: Macy VanFossan, Grace Pierce