You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-WIC baseball and softball teams released
0 comments

All-WIC baseball and softball teams released

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
All-WIC teams

The 2020 Western Iowa All-Conference baseball and softball teams have been released by league officials.

IKM-Manning had a total of four athletes honored.

Three baseball players were recognized on the second team in sophomores Nolan Ramsey, Amos Rasmussen and Max Nielsen.

Senior Emily Kerkhoff was named to the second team for the Wolves’ softball squad.

Nolan Ramsey led the IKM-Manning boys with a .438 batting average, as he tallied 14 hits with one double, 11 runs batted in and six runs scored.

Rasmussen hit .320 with eight hits, including two doubles and one triple to go with four RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Rasmussen also was 10-of-10 in the stolen base department.

Nielsen was a .355 hitter for the Wolves with 11 hits on the year, including one double. He drove in 10 runs and scored one run.

On the mound, Nielsen went 0-1 with a 4.62 earned run average in 16.2 innings of work.

Kerkhoff hit .348 for the IKM-Manning softball club with a team-high 16 hits, including one double and one triple to go with four RBIs and 12 runs.

Kerkhoff also stole 14 bases in 14 attempts.

Those athletes who were honored on the league’s top two teams are below.

Baseball

First Team

Audubon: Skyler Schultes, Gavin Smith

AHST/Walnut: Sam Porterm, Joel Sampson

Logan-Magnolia: Dylan Cunard, Tre Melby

Tri-Center: Trevor Carlson, Kaleb Smith

Treynor: Nate McCombs, Jaxon Schumacher

Underwood: Blake Hall, Nick Ravlin, Zach Teten

Second Team

Audubon: Joel Klocke

AHST/Walnut: Joey Cunningham

IKM-Manning: Nolan Ramsey, Soph.; Amos Rasmussen, Soph.; Max Nielsen, Soph.

Logan-Magnolia: Joe Hedger, Barrett Pitt

Missouri Valley: Jed Kyle

Tri-Center: Trent Kozeal, Brett McGee

Treynor: Drew Petersen, Kristian Martens

Underwood: Tyler Boothby

Softball

First Team

Audubon: Leah Subbert

AHST/Walnut: Kailey Jones

Logan-Magnolia: Amelia Evans

Missouri Valley: Ashlyn Cook

Oakland Riverside: Kenna Ford, Gracie Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor

Treynor: Alyssa Keller, Stella Umphreys, Jadyn Huisman

Underwood: Kella Pierce, Maddie Pierce, Erin McMains

Second Team

Audubon: Katelyn Nielsen, Johanna Sauer

AHST/Walnut: Sydney Zimmerman, Ally Meyers

IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff, Sr.

Logan-Magnolia: Erikah Rife, Abby Hiatt, Megan Dunn

Tri-Center: Hailey Chishom

Treynor: Tori Castle, Keelea Navara

Underwood: Macy VanFossan, Grace Pierce

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics