All-WIC Basketball Teams released

The 2021-22 Western Iowa All-Conference Basketball Teams were released recently.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning senior forward Bianca Cadwell earned a spot on the second team, while junior post player Mabel Langel earned honorable mention recognition.

Cadwell averaged 8.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game this past winter for the Wolves, which finished 8-15 overall after a regional semifinal loss to eventual Class 2A state tournament qualifier Underwood.

She also dished out 40 assists (2.0 p/g) and collected 30 steals (1.5 p/g).

Cadwell moved up to the second team after being an honorable mention selection as a junior.

Langel led IKM-Manning in scoring at 9.5 points per game and was second to Cadwell in rebounding at 4.9 boards per contest.

Langel also was second on the team with 43 steals and was among the leaders with 26 assists.

The IKM-Manning boys did not have any first- or second-team honorees, but senior post player Conner Halbur was an honorable mention selection.

Halbur averaged a team-high 8.4 points per game and was third in rebounding with 4.5

boards per contest during the 2021-22 season.

Halbur also led the team with 14 shot blocks, while finishing with 15 steals and 12 assists.

The All-WIC teams are below.

Girls First Team

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon, Sr.; Clara Tieglan, Treynor, Jr.; Kendra Kuck, Underwood, Sr.; Jaci Christensen, Audubon, Sr.; Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood, Jr.; Delaney Goshorn, AHST/Walnut, Soph.

Girls Second Team

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood, Soph.; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Alexa Schwartz, Treynor, Soph.; Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Taylor Kenkel, Tri-Center, Soph.; Bianca Cadwell, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Elly Henderson, Riverside, Fr.

Boys First Team

Raydden Grobe, AHST/Walnut, Sr.; Brayden Lund, AHST/Walnut, Jr.; Kyle Sternberg, AHST/Walnut, Jr.; Thomas Schwartz, Treynor, Sr.; Grady Jeppersen, Riverside, Soph.; Jack VanFossen, Underwood, Soph.; Michael Turner, Tri-Center, Jr.; Jace Tams, Treynor, Soph.

Boys Second Team