The 2023 Western Iowa All-Conference Basketball Teams were released last week.

On the girls’ side, Logan-Magnolia had five players recognized, including two first-team selections, while IKM-Manning had three athletes honored, including one second-team choice.

Lo-Ma girls named to the first team were senior forward Mya Moss and senior guard Greylan Hornbeck.

Lo-Ma senior post player Macanna Guritz earned a spot on the second team, while Panther teammates senior guard Ava Goldsmith and junior forward Marki Bertelsen were honorable mention selections.

IKM-Manning senior forward Mabel Langel landed a spot on the second team, while Wolves’ teammates senior guard Morgan Hanson and senior forward Abby Neiheisel were tabbed as honorable mention picks.

Underwood senior Aliyah Humphrey and Eagle junior Alizabeth Jacobsen, along with Treynor senior Clara Teigland, all were unanimous first-team selections.

Teigland and Jacobsen were named Co-WIC Players of the Year.

Moss averaged 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Lo-Ma this past season. She was third on the team with 46 assists.

Hornbeck, meanwhile, averaged 5.7 points per contest. She led the team with 123 assists and was second in steals with 35, while knocking down a second-best 30 three-point baskets.

Guritz averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for Lo-Ma this past winter.

Goldsmith averaged 7.6 points and 2.1 boards per contest for the Panthers.

She led the team with 41 three-point field goals and 46 steals and was second in assists with 61.

Bertelsen, on the other hand, averaged 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for Lo-Ma this past winter.

Langel led IKM-Manning during the 2022-23 season in scoring (11.3), rebounding (5.9), steals (48) and shot blocks (5).

Hanson averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 boards per contest for the Wolves.

She led the team with 59 assists.

Neiheisel, meanwhile, averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 boards per contest for the Wolves. She was second with 46 steals and tied for second with four shot blocks.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning had three players earn all-conference recognition, while one Lo-Ma boy was honored.

For IKM-Manning, junior guard Ross Kusel earned a spot on the second team, while senior forward Caden Keller and freshman guard Ben Ramsey were honorable mention selections.

Lo-Ma sophomore Wes Vana also was an honorable mention pick for the Panthers.

Kusel averaged a team-high 12.8 points per game and pulled down 3.2 boards per contest.

Kusel also led the Wolves with 60 three-point baskets and 44 steals, while sitting second with 59 assists.

Keller averaged 10 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game this past winter. He also led the team with 40 shot blocks.

Ramsey, on the other hand, averaged 11.9 points and 3.2 boards per contest. He led the Wolves with 76 assists and was second on the team with 31 three-point baskets.

AHST/Walnut seniors Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen and Underwood junior Jack VonFossan all were unanimous first-team selections.

Jeppsesen was named the league’s player of the year.

The all-conference teams are below.

Girls First Team

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood, Jr.; Clara Teigland, Treynor, Sr.; Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood, Sr.; Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Delaney Goshorn, AHST/Walnut, Jr.; Alexa Schwartz, Treynor, Jr.; Greylan Hornbeck, Lo-Ma, Sr.

Girls Second Team

Macanna Guritz, Lo-Ma, Sr.; Alexis Flaharty, Tri-Center, Jr.; Ellie Peterson, AHST/W, Sr.; Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Nora Konz, Treynor, Fr.; Grace Herman, Missouri Valley, Soph.; Leah Hall, Underwood, Sr.

Boys First Team

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside, Jr.; Brayden Lund, AHST/W, Sr.; Kyle Sternberg, AHST/W, Sr.; Michael Turner, Tri-Center, Sr.; Jack VonFossan, Underwood, Jr.; Mason Boothby, Underwood, Jr.; Jace Thams, Treynor, Jr.

Boys Second Team

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning, Jr.; Ethan Dickerson, Treynor, Sr.; Brody Lager, Missouri Valley, Jr.; Josh Ravlin, Underwood, Jr.; Edwin Miller, Audubon, Jr.; Cole Scheffler, AHST/W, Sr.; Ethan Konz, Treynor, Jr.