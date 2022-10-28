All-WIC volleyball teams released

The 2022 Rolling Valley All-Conference Volleyball Teams were released recently.

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley each had four athletes recognized, including one first-team and one-second team selections.

Ar-We-Va girls honored were senior Maggie Ragaller (first team), senior Kora Obrecht (second team), senior Jamie Hausman (honorable mention) and junior Delaney Schurke (honorable mention).

Ragaller moves up after being an honorable mention pick a year ago.

Obrecht is a repeat second-team selection.

Hausman was named an honorable mention choice for the second straight year, while Schurke is being recognized for the first time.

Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 163 kills and 191 digs on the season. She also was 155-of-173 with 23 aces in the serving department.

Obrecht was second to Ragaller with 102 kills and third on the team with 138 digs. She also connected on 111-of-142 serves with 23 aces to her credit.

Hausman was third for the Rockets in kills with 79 and second with 149 digs. She led the team in serving percentage at 97.9 percent, as she hit 186-of-190 attempts with 24 aces.

Schurke led Ar-We-Va with 347 assists in the setting department. She was fourth with 103 digs and was 195-of-212 in serving with 35 aces on the year.

Ragaller, Obrecht and Hausman started all 22 matches. Schurke started 19 matches for the Rockets.

Boyer Valley girls honored are junior Jessica O’Day (first team), junior Lauren Malone (second team), junior Ava Ten Eyck (honorable mention) and sophomore Maria Puck (honorable mention).

O’Day was the only unanimous first-team selection.

Malone was a first-team honoree a year ago for the Lady Bulldogs.

O’Day led all BV hitters with 263 kills. She was third on the team with 197 digs and finished 232-of-262 (88.5 percent) with 43 aces in serving.

Malone paced BV with 547 assists in setting and was third on the team with 122 digs. She also was 223-of-258 (86.4 percent) with 34 aces in serving.

Ten Eyck was second to O’Day in spiking with 152 total kills and second to Puck in digs with 198.

She also was 230-of-285 in serving with 45 aces on the season.

Puck led the Lady Bulldogs with 269 digs and finished with 12 kills on the year.

Puck also hit 271-of-292 (92.8 percent) serves with 44 aces on the year.

O’Day, Malone and Ten Eyck started all 33 of the team’s matches. Puck started 27 of the 33.

The first unit included three repeat picks in junior Eva Steffensen of CAM, junior Tiela Janssen of Glidden-Ralston and junior Maclayn Houston of West Harrison.

Glidden-Ralston junior Addy Boell and Woodbine junior Addison Murdock both moved up to the first team after being second-team picks as sophomores.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior Shay Burmeister landed a spot on the second team after being a first-team recipient as a junior,

And, Woodbine junior Addison Erickson earned a position on the second team for the second consecutive season.

Those girls honored on the top two all-conference teams are below.

First Team

Maggie Ragaller, Sr., Ar-We-Va; Jessica O’Day, Jr., Boyer Valley; Bree Bower, Sr., CAM; Eva Steffensen, Jr., CAM; Paige Klocke, Sr., Glidden-Ralston, Vanessa Koehler, Sr., Glidden-Ralston; Addy Boell, Jr., Glidden-Ralston; Tiela Janssen, Jr., Glidden-Ralston; Maclayn Houston, Jr., West Harrison; Addison Murdock, Jr., Woodbine

Second Team

Kora Obrecht, Sr., Ar-We-Va; Lauren Malone, Jr., Boyer Valley; Meredith Rich, Jr., CAM; Emma Follmann, Jr., CAM; Lacie Davis, Sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Gracy Johnson, Sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Shay Burmeister, Sr., Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Lauren Hulsing, Soph., Glidden-Ralston; Paige Teeples, Sr., Paton-Churdan; Addison Erickson, Sr., Woodbine