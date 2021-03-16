Andersen earns MVP honors for Monarch girls

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ basketball team was recognized at its postseason awards banquet on Thursday night.

The D-S girls went 8-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, good for a second-place tie, while finishing 18-5 overall and getting to within one game of the state tournament in Class 4A.

Senior forward Paige Andersen was named the team’s most valuable player for the 2020-21 season.

Andersen averaged 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game to go with 52 assists, 27 shot blocks and 22 steals.

She also knocked down a team-high 25 three-point baskets, as she finished her career as the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,122 points.

Senior forward-post player Hannah Neemann earned the team’s Miss Rebound and Monarch Spirit Awards.

Neemann averaged 15.8 points and 9.1 boards per game this past season.

She also had 27 shot blocks on the season.