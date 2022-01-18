Ar--We-Va teams split with Panthers in non-league games

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams were in nonconference action against Logan-Magnolia on Thursday night at Logan.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls put together a 23-point third quarter, but still fell short on the scoreboard by a 63-36 decision.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club held off a furious Lo-Ma rally to hold on for a 37-35 victory over the host Panthers.

Girls’ results

Thursday’s 27-point loss was the fifth setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-11 overall on the season.

While Ar-We-Va posted a 23-point third quarter, the Rockets netted only 13 points combined in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Lo-Ma led 17-6 after the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime.

The Rockets found their offense in the third quarter, though, outscoring the Panthers 23-12 to pull to within 44-28 to start the fourth.

In fact, Ar-We-Va got to within 11 at 44-33 with seven minutes remaining, but Lo-Ma then outscored the Rockets by a 19-3 margin the rest of the way.

Three girls reached double figures for Ar-We-Va.

Timberlen Koch led the way with 13 points, as she scored all 13 in the second half with two, three-point baskets to her credit.

Koch also had five rebounds.

Maggie Ragaller added 11 points, six boards, three steals and two assists. She scored eight of her 11 points in the second half.

Jamie Hausman also tallied 10 points with three boards. She netted seven of her 10 points after halftime.

Delaney Schurke also had two points, five boards and two assists for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s second win in a row moved the Rockets to 4-8 overall on the season.

Ar-We-Va seemed to be in control for the majority of the game, as the Rockets led 13-5 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime.

Wilken’s club then led 32-16 with six minutes left in the third quarter, but Lo-Ma finished the period on a 9-1 run to pull to within 33-25 to start the fourth.

Ar-We-Va led 37-31 with four minutes left and did not score again.

Lo-Ma, though, went scoreless for a three-minute span and netted four points in the final minute to make it close with a chance to tie or win the game in the final minute.

With Ar-We-Va holding a 37-35 lead and 2.8 seconds left on the clock after a Panther timeout, Lo-Ma’s Jackson Thomsen got a pass on the wing and had a three-point attempt for the win blocked by the Rockets’ Conner Kirsch, who grabbed the ball out of air to preserve the win for his team.

Conner Kirsch led Ar-We-Va with 15 points to go with four boards and two shot blocks.

Will Ragaller added seven points, four boards, three assists and two steals.

Braeden Kirsch had five points and five boards.

Emmett Neumann contributed four points, six boards, one assist and one block.

Cooper Kock also had two points, three boards and two blocks.