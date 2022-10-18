Ar-We-Va and BV compete at RVC Volleyball Tournament

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley were in action at the Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Mondamin.

Ar-We-Va went 0-2 in matches and 2-4 in games, while Boyer Valley finished 2-2 in matches and 5-5 in games during the one-day tournament.

Teams beating Ar-We-Va were Boyer Valley (21-10, 19-21, 15-13) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-21, 21-12, 21-13).

The two losses dropped Ar-We-Va to 4-17 overall in matches and 17-44 in games played on the year.

BV opened with it victory over Ar-We-Va.

CAM then defeated BV in a semifinal match, 21-19, 13-21, 15-9.

In consolation action, the Lady Bulldogs then swept Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-20, 21-11, but lost to Glidden-Ralston (10-21, 18-21).

The day’s results left BV at 17-15 overall in matches and 45-35 in games played.