Ar-We-Va baseball team enjoys big fifth in shutout of Wildcats

Conner Kirsch gave up just one hit over four and two-thirds innings on Wednesday night, as the Ar-We-Va baseball team moved to 3-0 overall with a 14-0 victory in five innings over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.

The win also put Ar-We-Va at 2-0 in Rolling Valley Conference play.

Neither team scored through four innings, but then Ar-We-Va scored all 14 of its runs in the top of the fifth.

Kirsch, who struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced and 12 total Wildcat hitters in all, came within one out of throwing a no-hitter.

Kirsch also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

Braeden Kirsch went 1-for-2 with two runs.