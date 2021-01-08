Ar-We-Va basketball teams split against Storm Lake St. Mary's

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys opened the 2021 portion of their basketball schedules on Monday night by splitting with Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Storm Lake.
In game one, St. Mary’s raced out to a nine-point halftime lead at 33-24 en route to a 63-43 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rockets.
In game two, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club stepped up defensively, as the Rockets picked up their fifth win in six games with a 53-32 triumph over the host Panthers.
Girls’ results
Monday’s 20-point loss was the sixth consecutive setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-8 overall on the season.
Down nine at the half, Ar-We-Va found itself trailing by 16 to start the fourth quarter at 45-29.
Jadeyn Smith led the Rockets with 17 points to go with eight rebounds.
Timberlen Koch added seven points. Bridget Cameron contributed six points, four boards and two steals.
Hannah Kraus had five points, three boards, three steals and two assists.
Maggie Ragaller also had five points and two boards. Sara Schurke finished with two points and three assists, adding a team-high 11 boards.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va pulled away from Storm Lake St. Mary’s after a tight first quarter.
Leading by only two points at 10-8 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored the St. Mary’s 12-3 in the second for a 22-11 lead at halftime.
The Rockets then used a 14-6 scoring advantage in the third to open up a 19-point lead at 36-17 going into the fourth.
With the win, Ar-We-Va improved to 6-3 overall on the season.
Three Rocket players landed in double figures.
Will Ragaller led the way with 15 points, while adding four boards and three steals.
Zach Schimmer netted 13 points with seven boards and two steals on the night.
Cooper Kock posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards to go with two steals.
Andres Cruz contributed eight points, three boards and four steals.