Ar-We-Va basketball teams split against Storm Lake St. Mary's

Maggie Ragaller also had five points and two boards. Sara Schurke finished with two points and three assists, adding a team-high 11 boards.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va pulled away from Storm Lake St. Mary’s after a tight first quarter.

Leading by only two points at 10-8 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored the St. Mary’s 12-3 in the second for a 22-11 lead at halftime.

The Rockets then used a 14-6 scoring advantage in the third to open up a 19-point lead at 36-17 going into the fourth.

With the win, Ar-We-Va improved to 6-3 overall on the season.

Three Rocket players landed in double figures.

Will Ragaller led the way with 15 points, while adding four boards and three steals.

Zach Schimmer netted 13 points with seven boards and two steals on the night.

Cooper Kock posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards to go with two steals.