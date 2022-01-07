Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with St. Mary's in first games of 2022

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams returned to the court after the holiday break on Monday night, as the Rocket club hosted Storm Lake St. Mary’s and split with the visiting Panthers.

In game one, the Class 1A ninth-ranked St. Mary’s girls shut out Ar-We-Va in the second and third quarters en route to a 64-14 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket outfit.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club put together a strong second quarter, as the host Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 52-35 triumph.

Girls’ results

The offensive struggles for Ar-We-Va continued on Monday night, as the Rockets fell to 1-7 overall with their 50-point setback at home.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s improved to 7-0 overall with the win.

Ar-We-Va battled early on, as the Rockets trailed 8-6 midway through the first quarter and only 17-9 after the initial eight minutes.

Ar-We-Va then went scoreless in the second and third quarters.

In fact, St. Mary’s went on a 45-0 run and led 62-9 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter when Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller hit the second of two free throws with 5:06 left to end the drought to make it 62-10.

Down 57-9 after three quarters, Ar-We-Va was outscored by a 7-5 margin in the fourth.

Delaney Schurke paced Ar-We-Va with seven points to go with two rebounds and two steals.

Schurke netted seven of Ar-We-Va’s nine points in the first half on the strength of two, three-point attempts.

Maggie Ragaller added three points and three boards. Timberlen Koch and Makayla Schrad each had two points.

Jamie Hausman pulled down a team-high seven boards for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s 18-point win ended the Rockets’ six-game skid, as the hosts improved to 2-6 overall on the season.

Leading by only five after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored Storm Lake St. Mary’s 17-6 in the second to take a 29-13 lead into the halftime locker room.

That was the difference, as Ar-We-Va held a slim 23-21 scoring advantage in the second half.

Cooper Kock led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 18 points to go with six boards and two steals.

Braeden Kirsch contributed eight points and eight boards. Kyelar Cleveland also had eight points with four boards.

Will Ragaller finished with seven points, five boards and three assists.

Harley Molina netted four points with three steals and two assists, while Conner Kirsch had three points, eight boards, three assists and two steals.