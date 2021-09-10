 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley compete at triangular
0 comments

Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley compete at triangular

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ar-We-Va VB triangular

Ar-We-Va hosted a volleyball triangular with Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan on Tuesday at Westside.

In match one, Ar-We-Va swept Paton-Churdan by the scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-15.

In match two, BV took care of P-C in three straight sets, winning 25-9, 25-14, 25-13.

Both of those matches will count in the Rolling Valley Conference standings.

In the nightcap, BV then took two consecutive sets from Ar-We-Va by the scores of 25-10, 25-22.

Tuesday’s match between Ar-We-Va and BV did not count in the RVC standings, as the two teams will play their league matchup on Thursday, September 23, at Dunlap.

With Ar-We-Va splitting, the Rockets moved to 1-5 overall in matches and 5-11 in games.

With the sweep, BV improved to 6-3 overall in matches and 16-8 in games played on the year.

Statistics from Tuesday night are below.

Ar-We-Va Statistics

vs. Paton-Churdan

Serving: Jamie Hausman 15-16, 4 aces; Delaney Schurke 15-16, 3 aces; Timberlen Koch 9-12, 4 aces; Kora Obrecht 8-12, 3 aces; Maggie Ragaller 7-11, 4 aces

Spiking: Obrecht 4 kills; Hausman 2 kills; Schurke 2 kills; Ragaller 1 kill; Samantha Hinners 1 kill

Setting: Schurke 3 assists

Digs: Ragaller 6; Hausman 5; Obrecht 2

Blocks: Obrecht 1 solo, 2 assists; Ragaller 1 solo; Hinners 2 assists

vs. Boyer Valley

Serving: Olyvia Charlot 5-5, 1 ace; Hausman 4-6; Obrecht 4-7, 1 ace; Koch 3-3; Ragaller 3-4

Spiking: Hinners 2 kills; Hausman 1 kill; Obrecht 1 kill

Setting: Schurke 3 assists

Digs: Schurke 4; Ragaller 3; Obrecht 2

Blocks: Ragaller 1 assist; Koch 1 assist

Boyer Valley Statistics

Paton-Churdan

Serving: Lauren Malone 18-20, 7 aces; Talia Burkhart 13-13, 2 aces; Kristen Neilsen 9-10, 3 aces; Anna Seuntjens 7-7, 2 aces

Spiking: Leah Cooper 8 kills; Jaci Petersen 6 kills; Burkhart 4 kills

Setting: Malone 15 assists

Digs: Neilsen 4; Malone 3; Cooper 3

Blocks: Burkhart 1 solo; Makenzie Dumbaugh 1 solo

vs. Ar-We-Va

Serving: Neilsen 10-12, 2 aces; Cooper 8-9, 3 aces; Malone 7-8, 2 aces; Burkhart 7-8, 2 aces

Spiking: Cooper 6 kills; Ava Ten Eyck 4 kills; Dumbaugh 3 kills; Seuntjens 3 kills; Burkhart 2 kills

Setting: Malone 12 assists

Digs: Zoey Yanak 3; Neilsen 2; Cooper 2

Blocks: Burkhart 2 assists; Dumbaugh 2 assists

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a neutral site effect the line for Saints and Packers?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics