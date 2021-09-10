Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley compete at triangular

Ar-We-Va hosted a volleyball triangular with Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan on Tuesday at Westside.
In match one, Ar-We-Va swept Paton-Churdan by the scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-15.
In match two, BV took care of P-C in three straight sets, winning 25-9, 25-14, 25-13.
Both of those matches will count in the Rolling Valley Conference standings.
In the nightcap, BV then took two consecutive sets from Ar-We-Va by the scores of 25-10, 25-22.
Tuesday’s match between Ar-We-Va and BV did not count in the RVC standings, as the two teams will play their league matchup on Thursday, September 23, at Dunlap.
With Ar-We-Va splitting, the Rockets moved to 1-5 overall in matches and 5-11 in games.
With the sweep, BV improved to 6-3 overall in matches and 16-8 in games played on the year.
Statistics from Tuesday night are below.
Ar-We-Va Statistics
vs. Paton-Churdan
Serving: Jamie Hausman 15-16, 4 aces; Delaney Schurke 15-16, 3 aces; Timberlen Koch 9-12, 4 aces; Kora Obrecht 8-12, 3 aces; Maggie Ragaller 7-11, 4 aces
Spiking: Obrecht 4 kills; Hausman 2 kills; Schurke 2 kills; Ragaller 1 kill; Samantha Hinners 1 kill
Setting: Schurke 3 assists
Digs: Ragaller 6; Hausman 5; Obrecht 2
Blocks: Obrecht 1 solo, 2 assists; Ragaller 1 solo; Hinners 2 assists
vs. Boyer Valley
Serving: Olyvia Charlot 5-5, 1 ace; Hausman 4-6; Obrecht 4-7, 1 ace; Koch 3-3; Ragaller 3-4
Spiking: Hinners 2 kills; Hausman 1 kill; Obrecht 1 kill
Setting: Schurke 3 assists
Digs: Schurke 4; Ragaller 3; Obrecht 2
Blocks: Ragaller 1 assist; Koch 1 assist
Boyer Valley Statistics
Paton-Churdan
Serving: Lauren Malone 18-20, 7 aces; Talia Burkhart 13-13, 2 aces; Kristen Neilsen 9-10, 3 aces; Anna Seuntjens 7-7, 2 aces
Spiking: Leah Cooper 8 kills; Jaci Petersen 6 kills; Burkhart 4 kills
Setting: Malone 15 assists
Digs: Neilsen 4; Malone 3; Cooper 3
Blocks: Burkhart 1 solo; Makenzie Dumbaugh 1 solo
vs. Ar-We-Va
Serving: Neilsen 10-12, 2 aces; Cooper 8-9, 3 aces; Malone 7-8, 2 aces; Burkhart 7-8, 2 aces
Spiking: Cooper 6 kills; Ava Ten Eyck 4 kills; Dumbaugh 3 kills; Seuntjens 3 kills; Burkhart 2 kills
Setting: Malone 12 assists
Digs: Zoey Yanak 3; Neilsen 2; Cooper 2
Blocks: Burkhart 2 assists; Dumbaugh 2 assists