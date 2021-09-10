Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley compete at triangular

Ar-We-Va hosted a volleyball triangular with Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan on Tuesday at Westside.

In match one, Ar-We-Va swept Paton-Churdan by the scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-15.

In match two, BV took care of P-C in three straight sets, winning 25-9, 25-14, 25-13.

Both of those matches will count in the Rolling Valley Conference standings.

In the nightcap, BV then took two consecutive sets from Ar-We-Va by the scores of 25-10, 25-22.

Tuesday’s match between Ar-We-Va and BV did not count in the RVC standings, as the two teams will play their league matchup on Thursday, September 23, at Dunlap.

With Ar-We-Va splitting, the Rockets moved to 1-5 overall in matches and 5-11 in games.

With the sweep, BV improved to 6-3 overall in matches and 16-8 in games played on the year.

Statistics from Tuesday night are below.

Ar-We-Va Statistics