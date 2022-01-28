Ar-We-Va boys avenge earlier loss to Woodbine in RVC play

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys split with Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference basketball play on Tuesday night at Woodbine.

In the opener, Woodbine raced out to a 32-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 61-25 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys enjoyed a 19-point lead at halftime and then held off the host Tigers for a 53-42 triumph away from home.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s loss for Ar-We-Va was its second to Woodbine this season, as the Rockets fell to 2-9 in RVC play and 2-14 overall on the season.

A 13-6 scoring advantage for Woodbine in the second quarter opened up a 45-6 lead at halftime for the Tigers.

In the second half, Ar-We-Va outscored Woodbine 18-16 over the final 16 minutes to make it respectable.

Maggie Ragaller led the Rockets with 10 points, adding three steals and two rebounds.

Jamie Hausman netted seven points with six boards and six steals.

Timberlen Koch finished with five points and two boards. Samantha Hinners also had two points, three boards and two steals.

Boys’ results

In picking up its second win in three games, Ar-We-Va improved to 4-7 in RVC action and 6-10 overall.

The win for Ar-We-Va also avenged a 46-43 loss to Woodbine back on December 14 at Westside.

Ar-We-Va had a strong start with a 17-8 advantage after one quarter.

The Rockets then outscored the Tigers 19-9 in the second to take a 19-point lead at 36-17 at halftime.

Woodbine then outscored Ar-We-Va 14-4 in the third quarter to pull to within 40-31 going into the fourth.

The Tigers actually cut Ar-We-Va’s lead to three points with just under five minutes remaining.

Leading 46-42 at the four-minute mark, Ar-We-Va finished the game on a 7-0 run after sinking critical free throws down the stretch.

Cooper Kock posted yet another double-double for Ar-We-Va with 12 points and 10 boards to go with three assists and two steals.

Kock scored nine of his 12 points in the first half.

Will Ragaller added 10 points, four boards and two assists. He scored seven of his 10 points at the free throw line, as he converted 7-of-10 foul shots after halftime.

Conner Kirsch also had 10 points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Braeden Kirsch followed with eight points, six boards and two shot blocks.