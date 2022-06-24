Ar-We-Va boys battle CR-B in loss to Crusaders

Ar-We-Va’s seventh-inning rally against Class 1A, eighth-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard fell just short on Monday night, as the Rockets lost a tough 5-4 decision to the Crusaders in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action at Coon Rapids.

The setback snapped a two-game win streak for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-8 in RVC play and 4-9 overall.

CR-B led 5-1 going into the top of the seventh, but the Rockets got a three-run home run from Cooper Kock to cut the lead to one.

Ar-We-Va, though, couldn’t muster another run, as the host Crusaders were able to hold on for the win.

Kock finished 1-for-4 at the plate with a three-run shot to center, which was his first home run of the season.

Conner Kirsch went 2-for-3. Blayne Smith was 1-for-3. Wyatt Ragaller also went 1-for-3 with one run. Wade Ragaller and Tim Dose both were 1-for-4.