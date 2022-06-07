Ar-We-Va boys blanked by Spartans in RVC play

Ar-We-Va dropped a 2-0 decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Thursday afternoon at Elk Horn.

The loss kept Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club winless on the season at 0-5 in the RVC action and overall.

Exira/EH-K scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ar-We-Va tallied four hits in the loss.

Wade Ragaller paced the Rockets by going 2-for-3.

Will Ragaller was 1-for-3, while Wyatt Ragaller finished 1-for-2.