Ar-We-Va boys claim sixth victory with win over Whiting

The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 15-1 victory in five innings over Whiting at Westside.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 6-2 overall on the year.

Down 1-0 after a half inning, Ar-We-Va plated 10 runs in its first at bat to break the game open.

The Rockets added three in the third and two more in the fourth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Ar-We-Va had eight hits in all.

Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the way.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a home run and four runs. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-2 with three runs.

Luke Smith finished 1-for-2 with one run and Jeffrey Molina wound up 1-for-3 with one run.

Harley Molina and Braeden Kirsch combined pitching efforts for a five-inning no-hitter.