Ar-We-Va boys clip West Harrison with two-run seventh
Scoreless through six innings, Ar-We-Va scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull off a 2-1 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over West Harrison on Friday night at Mondamin.

With the win, Ar-We-Va finished 9-7 in the RVC play, while moving to 10-7 overall on the regular season.

West Harrison scored its lone run and initial run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, but the Hawkeyes would not score again.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Ar-We-Va loaded the bases with Blayne Smith at third, Will Ragaller at second and Cooper Kock at first.

Smith reached after getting hit by a pitch with two strikes on him. Ragaller then beat out an infield grounder and Kock walked.

Conner Kirsch then stepped up and blooped a single to left scoring both Smith and Ragaller for the lead.

Conner Kirsch, who threw all seven innings on the mound, then was able to shut down the Hawkeyes in the bottom of the seventh.

He gave up just the one run on only three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Ar-We-Va had six hits on the night.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-3 with one run.

Conner Kirsch went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Damon Ehlers was 2-for-4 at the plate.

The win for Ar-We-Va avenged a 10-3 setback to West Harrison back on June 11 at Westside.

