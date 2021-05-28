Ar-We-Va boys defeat CR-B in baseball opener

The Ar-We-Va baseball team opened its season on Monday night with a big 5-4 victory in eight innings over Coon Rapids-Bayard at

Westside.

Ar-We-Va led 3-2 until CR-B scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. The Rockets scored the tying run in the last of seventh to force extra innings and won it in the last of the eighth.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Ar-We-

Va’s Cooper Kock beat out a slow roller on the first base side and Jeffrey Molina was able to race home with the winning run.

Will Ragaller opened on the mound for Ar-We-Va and earned the win in four and one-third, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts.

He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Kock relieved Ragaller and tossed three and two-thirds for the save, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

Kock went 2-for-4 at the plate with one run batted in as well.