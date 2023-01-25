 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va boys defeat River Valley

The Ar-We-Va boys came away with a 65-41 nonconference victory over River Valley on Saturday at Westside.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club, which improved to 4-8 overall with the 24-point triumph at home.

Up six at 18-12 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored River Valley 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 38-23 lead at halftime.

River Valley outscored Ar-We-Va 12-10 in the third quarter to pull to within 48-35 going into the fourth, but the Rockets outscored the Wolverines 17-6 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Ar-We-Va landed three boys in double figures.

Emmett Neumann led with 15 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.

Wyatt Ragaller netted 13 points with three steals, while Blayne Smith had 12 points, eight boards and five steals.

Harley Molona tallied eight points, three boards, three steals and two assists.

Wade Ragaller also had eight points, seven boards and five steals.

Kyelar Cleveland netted seven points with nine boards and two steals.

Tyson Von Glan finished with two points and four boards as well.

