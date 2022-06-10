Ar-We-Va boys defeat Whiting for first win of season

The Ar-We-Va baseball team picked up its first victory of the season on Wednesday night, as the Rockets earned a 14-0 triumph in five innings over Whiting at Westside.

The win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 1-7 overall on the year.

Up 1-0 after one inning, Ar-We-Va busted loose for six runs in each of the second and third innings, adding one more in the fourth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Conner Kirsch went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored for the Rockets.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-3 with a grand slam home run, six RBIs and two runs. Cooper Kock was 2-for-3 with three runs, while Wyatt Ragaller was 2-for-3 with three runs as well.