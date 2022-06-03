Ar-We-Va boys drop 3-1 decision at Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va boys suffered a 3-1 Rolling Valley Conference setback at Woodbine on Wednesday night.

With the loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 0-4 in RVC action and overall.

Woodbine scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, while Ar-We-Va netted its lone run in the top of the seventh.

The Rockets had five hits on the night, all singles.

Hitting safely for Austin Stoelk’s club were Will Ragaller, Wade Ragaller, Tim Dose, Braeden Kirsch and Wyatt Ragaller.

Wade Ragaller scored the run for the Rockets.