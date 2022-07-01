Ar-We-Va boys drop close contest with Hawkeyes

The Ar-We-Va boys went back and forth with West Harrison all night on Monday, but in the end, the Hawkeyes pulled out a 10-9 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over the Rockets at Westside.

The loss was the fourth in five games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-11 in RVC play and 5-12 overall.

Ar-We-Va trailed 6-3 when the Rockets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-6 lead.

Ar-We-Va led 9-7 going into the top of the sixth when the Hawkeyes plated three runs to go up 10-9.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ar-We-Va.

Cooper Kock was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Tim Dose was 2-for-4. Wyatt Ragaller finished 1-for-1 with two runs.

Wade Ragaller also was 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Braeden Kirsch wound up 1-for-4 with one run as well.