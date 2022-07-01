 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ar-We-Va boys drop close contest with Hawkeyes

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket boys vs. WH

The Ar-We-Va boys went back and forth with West Harrison all night on Monday, but in the end, the Hawkeyes pulled out a 10-9 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over the Rockets at Westside.

The loss was the fourth in five games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-11 in RVC play and 5-12 overall.

Ar-We-Va trailed 6-3 when the Rockets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-6 lead.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Ar-We-Va led 9-7 going into the top of the sixth when the Hawkeyes plated three runs to go up 10-9.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ar-We-Va.

Cooper Kock was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Tim Dose was 2-for-4. Wyatt Ragaller finished 1-for-1 with two runs.

Wade Ragaller also was 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Braeden Kirsch wound up 1-for-4 with one run as well.

Conner Kirch threw six innings for the Rockets, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with nine strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

The Boyer Valley girls defeated CAM for the second time this season on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 7-5 Rolling Valley Co…

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Lewis Central pitcher JC Dermody threw three innings of no-hit ball and the Titans showcased their power at the plate with four home runs in a…

BV boys drop decision to Spartans

BV boys drop decision to Spartans

The Boyer Valley baseball team lost an 11-8 Rolling Valley Conference baseball decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Thursday night at Elk Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you