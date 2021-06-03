Ar-We-Va boys edge Spartans for 5-0 mark on baseball diamond

Ar-We-Va’s early success on the baseball diamond continued Wednesday night, as the Rockets rallied for a 3-2 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.
The win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 4-0 in RVC play and 5-0 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) game against CAM at Anita.
Ar-We-Va’s bats were silenced early by Exira/EH-K pitcher Tyler Petersen, who no-hit the Rockets through three innings with his squad up 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Ar-We-Va finished with four hits and finally got on the board with a run in the fourth when Will Ragaller singled and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1.
Ar-We-Va would then score twice in the last of the sixth. Ragaller singled and Kock followed with a single to left that landed the host runners at third and second.
One out later with the infield in, Damon Ehlers blasted a hard single up the middle scoring both Ragaller and Kock to give Ar-We-Va a 3-2 lead.
That’s all Rocket starting pitcher Conner Kirsch needed, as he struck out the first two Spartan batters he faced in the seventh and then got a fantastic catch on a high foul ball by the fence just past the Exira/EH-K’s dugout by third baseman Harley Molina to end the game.
Kirsch went the distance for the win, as he allowed only one hit and struck out 10 Spartan batters in tossing 106 pitches on the night.
Ragaller went 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Ar-We-Va. Kock was 1-for-3 with one run, while Ehlers finished 1-for-2 with the big two-RBI single in the sixth.
"Kirsch pitched a great game for us, allowing only one hit and no earned runs," commented Ar-We-Va’s Stoelk.
"We were able to get guys on in the sixth and strike a couple of hits, including a two-RBI single by Ehlers that gave us the lead. Defensively, we had a few errors in the field, but for the most part, our defense supported our pitching tonight," the Rocket boss added.