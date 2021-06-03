Ar-We-Va boys edge Spartans for 5-0 mark on baseball diamond

Ar-We-Va’s early success on the baseball diamond continued Wednesday night, as the Rockets rallied for a 3-2 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.

The win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 4-0 in RVC play and 5-0 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) game against CAM at Anita.

Ar-We-Va’s bats were silenced early by Exira/EH-K pitcher Tyler Petersen, who no-hit the Rockets through three innings with his squad up 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Ar-We-Va finished with four hits and finally got on the board with a run in the fourth when Will Ragaller singled and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1.

Ar-We-Va would then score twice in the last of the sixth. Ragaller singled and Kock followed with a single to left that landed the host runners at third and second.

One out later with the infield in, Damon Ehlers blasted a hard single up the middle scoring both Ragaller and Kock to give Ar-We-Va a 3-2 lead.