Ar-We-Va boys extend win streak against Glidden-Ralston

The Ar-We-Va boys made it four wins in a row with Friday’s 18-point victory, which moved the Rockets to 4-2 in conference play and 5-2 overall.

After leading by only five points at halftime at 24-19, Ar-We-Va outscored G-R 28-15 in the second half, including 14-5 in the third quarter alone.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 19 points, including 13 in the second half. He was 9-of-10 at the free throw line after halftime and 10-of-12 overall at the foul line.

Ragaller also had four boards, three assists and three steals.

Zach Schimmer added 14 points, five boards, four assists and four steals.

Kalon Cleveland had five points and two boards. Kyelar Cleveland netted four points with two boards and two steals.