Ar-We-Va boys extend win streak against Glidden-Ralston

The Ar-We-Va basketball team earned a Rolling Valley Conference split with Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Westside.
In the opener, the G-R jumped up 23-12 at halftime and went on to post a 44-31 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.
In the nighcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va outfit won its fourth consecutive game with a 52-34 triumph over the visiting Wildcats.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 13-point loss was the fourth setback in a row for the Ar-We-Va girls, which slipped to 1-5 in the RVC and 1-6 overall.
After trailing by 13 at halftime, Ar-We-Va went into the third quarter down 12 at 31-19.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with nine points.
Sara Schurke added eight points. Hannah Kraus had six points with two three-point baskets.
Bridget Cameron also had four points for the Rockets, which went to the free throw line only five times with two makes.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys made it four wins in a row with Friday’s 18-point victory, which moved the Rockets to 4-2 in conference play and 5-2 overall.
After leading by only five points at halftime at 24-19, Ar-We-Va outscored G-R 28-15 in the second half, including 14-5 in the third quarter alone.
Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 19 points, including 13 in the second half. He was 9-of-10 at the free throw line after halftime and 10-of-12 overall at the foul line.
Ragaller also had four boards, three assists and three steals.
Zach Schimmer added 14 points, five boards, four assists and four steals.
Kalon Cleveland had five points and two boards. Kyelar Cleveland netted four points with two boards and two steals.
Braeden Kirsch had four points and five boards, while Cooper Kock finished with two points and nine boards.