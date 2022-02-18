Ar-We-Va boys fall to CR-B in district tournament

The Ar-We-Va boys hooked up with Coon Rapids-Bayard for the third time this season on Monday night.

And for the third time, CR-B came out on top, as the Crusaders held off the Rockets for a 50-45 final in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal game at Coon Rapids.

The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season under head coach Matt Wilken at 7-15 overall.

Ar-We-Va opened the game by scoring six of the first seven points, but CR-B ended the first period on a 10-0 run to take an 11-6 lead into the second quarter.

The host Crusaders outscored the Rockets 19-10 in the second to head into the halftime locker room up 14 at 30-16.

Each team netted 11 points in the third quarter, as CR-B maintained its 14-point lead at 41-27 going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va rallied over the final eight minutes outscoring CR-B by an 18-9 margin, but the deficit was just too much for the Rockets to overcome.

Down 18 early in the fourth, Ar-We-Va started to chip away and got to within eight at 44-36, but Wilken’s club got no closer, as CR-B was able to hit critical free throws down the stretch.

Will Ragaller scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and had two steals for Ar-We-Va.

Emmett Neumann also had 11 points with four boards. Cooper Kock contributed nine points, nine boards, three steals and two shot blocks.

Conner Kirsch netted four points with four boards. Damon Ehlers had three points, two steals and one board.

Wade Ragaller also had three points and two steals.