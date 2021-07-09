Ar-We-Va boys fall to Raiders in nine innings

East Sac County picked up a 4-3 nonconference baseball victory in nine innings over Ar-We-Va on Monday night at Westside.

It was the first loss in three games for Ar-We-Va, which concluded its home schedule en route to moving to 10-8 overall on the year.

With the game tied 1-1 after one inning, ESC plated two runs in the top of the third to go up 3-1.

Ar-We-Va then scored single runs in the third and fourth to the game 3-3.

Neither team scored again until ESC pushed the go-ahead and eventual winning run across in the top of the ninth.

Ar-We-Va had the tying run at third and winning run at second in the bottom of the ninth, but left both stranded to end the game.

Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with two runs for Ar-We-Va. Will Ragaller and Conner Kirsch both went 1-for-3.

Damon Ehlers was 1-for-5 with a double, while Luke Smith and Harley Molina both were 1-for-5 as well.