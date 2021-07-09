 Skip to main content
Ar-We-Va boys fall to Raiders in nine innings
Ar-We-Va boys vs. ESC 2021

East Sac County picked up a 4-3 nonconference baseball victory in nine innings over Ar-We-Va on Monday night at Westside.

It was the first loss in three games for Ar-We-Va, which concluded its home schedule en route to moving to 10-8 overall on the year.

With the game tied 1-1 after one inning, ESC plated two runs in the top of the third to go up 3-1.

Ar-We-Va then scored single runs in the third and fourth to the game 3-3.

Neither team scored again until ESC pushed the go-ahead and eventual winning run across in the top of the ninth.

Ar-We-Va had the tying run at third and winning run at second in the bottom of the ninth, but left both stranded to end the game.

Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with two runs for Ar-We-Va. Will Ragaller and Conner Kirsch both went 1-for-3.

Damon Ehlers was 1-for-5 with a double, while Luke Smith and Harley Molina both were 1-for-5 as well.

Kock opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va. He went six innings, giving up three runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Ragaller tossed three innings in relief, yielding one run on one hit with five Ks and two walks.

