Ar-We-Va boys, girls compete at Ross Samuelson Relays at Lake City

The Ar-We-Va boys placed fifth and girls eighth at the Ross Samuelson Relays on Friday at Lake City.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 57 team points.
Kuemper Catholic took home the team title with 123 points.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va garnered 32 team points. Sioux Central was your team champion with 118 points.
Boys’ results
Cooper Kock had the lone first-place finish for Ar-We-Va, as he won the high jump with an effort of six feet, two inches.
Will Ragaller took second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet.
Ar-We-Va’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, Zach Schimmer, Braeden Kirsch and Kock ran second in 1:08.38.
Individual thirds went to Kock in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.67) and Ragaller in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.10).
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va was led by its shuttle hurdle relay team that placed second overall in 1:12.29.
Girls on that team were Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman.
Individual fourth-place efforts for the Rockets were turned in Jadeyn Smith in the shot put (36-2 1/2), Obrecht in the long jump (15-0), Hausman in the 100-meter hurdles (17.69) and Trista Reis in the 1,500-meter run (5:59.67).
The sprint medley relay team of Hannah Kraus, Hausman, Ragaller and Obrecht also ran fourth in 2:01.92.