Ar-We-Va boys, girls compete at Ross Samuelson Relays at Lake City

The Ar-We-Va boys placed fifth and girls eighth at the Ross Samuelson Relays on Friday at Lake City.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 57 team points.

Kuemper Catholic took home the team title with 123 points.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va garnered 32 team points. Sioux Central was your team champion with 118 points.

Boys’ results

Cooper Kock had the lone first-place finish for Ar-We-Va, as he won the high jump with an effort of six feet, two inches.

Will Ragaller took second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet.

Ar-We-Va’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, Zach Schimmer, Braeden Kirsch and Kock ran second in 1:08.38.

Individual thirds went to Kock in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.67) and Ragaller in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.10).

Girls’ results