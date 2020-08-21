Ar-We-Va boys hope to bank on improved experience

Ar-We-Va struggled through a 2-8 season on the football field a year ago with a young squad unproven at the varsity level.
The outlook is a lot brighter in 2020, as the Rockets return 13 letterwinners, including nine athletes who saw considerable playing time as starters for veteran head coach Chris Petersen.
"We only lost one starter to graduation, so we bring back a bulk of our players. We played a large number of sophomores who will now be upperclassmen with another year of experience under their belts," commented Petersen, whose squad a year ago finished 0-6 in Eight-Man, District 1.
"The number of kids we bring back with varsity playing experience will be a big benefit for us," he added.
Ar-We-Va’s 19-player roster includes 14 upperclassmen with six seniors and eight juniors. Filling out the team are two sophomores and three freshmen.
Returning starters are 5-9 senior Luke Smith (OL/DL), 5-11 senior Jeffrey Molina (WR/DB), 6-0 senior Cody Von Glan (OL/DL), 6-1 senior Riley Neumann (OL/LB), 5-11 junior Braeden Kirsch (WR/DB), 5-10 junior Will Ragaller (RB/LB), 6-2 junior Cooper Kock (QB/DB), 5-9 junior Damon Ehlers (RB/DL), 5-9 junior Jonathan Dose (TE/DB).
Other returning veterans are 5-8 junior Cody Self (WR/DB), 6-1 junior Bret Hinners (OL/DL), 5-7 sophomore Andres Cruz (RB/DB) and 5-8 sophomore Timothy Dose (OL/DL).
Kock returns for year number two as the team’s starting quarterback.
A year ago, Kock completed 45-of-136 passes for 686 yards with four touchdown throws and 12 interceptions.
The Rockets’ top four rushers are back as well, led by Ragaller, who ran the ball 164 times for 854 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall.
Ehlers carried the ball 114 times for 483 yards and eight TDs. Kock ran 122 times for 412 yards and nine scores, while Cruz rushed 21 times for 53 yards a year ago.
Ragaller also led the Rockets a year ago in receiving with 34 catches for 504 yards and three TDs.
Ehlers caught seven balls for 114 yards, while Kock hauled in four passes for 68 yards and three TDs a year ago.
Defensively, Ar-We-Va returns its top three tackle leaders from last year in Ragaller, Kock and Neumann.
Ragaller was credited with 63 solos and 39 assists. He had 22 tackles for loss and six sacks in all.
Kock had 44 solos and 21 assists, while Neumann finished with 30 solos and 21 assists to go with three quarterback sacks.
The Rockets return five all-district performers from a year ago in Ragaller (first team), Kock (second team), Neumann (second team), Ehlers (honorable mention) and Von Glan (honorable mention).
Filling out Ar-We-Va’s 2020 roster are 6-0 senior Mason Burgart (OL/DL), 6-3 senior Zach Schimmer (WR/DB), 5-7 junior Jokow Tuguor (OL/DL), 5-6 freshman Harley Molina (OL/DL), 5-5 freshman Trenton Allen (OL/DL) and 6-4 freshman Emmett Neumann (WR/DL).
Ar-We-Va will play seven regular season games in 2020 with all seven being District 8 matchups for the Rocket squad.
"I would consider us to be in a very tough and competitive district. It will be much nicer from a road trip standpoint, but there a number of really good football teams in this area," Petersen stated.
"Audubon will return very talented players from an extremely talented team last year. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston all have storied programs. Woodbine will return a solid core, as will Boyer Valley."
"We will have to be extremely prepared and ready to play each week in this district," stated Petersen, who will joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers and volunteer assistants Darin Schurke and Jake Danner.
2020 Schedule
August
28 - vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
September
4 - at Audubon; 11 - vs. Woodbine; 18 - at Glidden-Ralston; 25 - vs. Boyer Valley
October
1 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; 9 - vs. West Harrison