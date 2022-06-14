Ar-We-Va boys knock off Boyer Valley in RVC play at Westside

The Ar-We-Va boys notched their first Rolling Valley Conference win and second victory of the season on Friday night with a 10-4 triumph over Boyer Valley at Dunlap.

With the win, Ar-We-Va moved to 1-6 in RVC play and 2-7 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped BV to 1-6 in the conference and 3-9 overall.

Ar-We-Va struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning for an early 4-0 lead. The Rockets plated four more runs in the fourth to make it 8-0.

BV got two in the top of the fifth to make it 8-2, but Ar-We-Va came right back with two in its half of the fifth for a 10-2 advantage.

Aaron Mumm’s BV club ended the game’s scoring with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Cooper Kock went 1-for-2 at the plate for Ar-We-Va with one RBI and one run. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Kock and Conner Kirsch also combined pitching efforts for the Rockets.

Kock started and threw four and two-thirds, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and six walks.

Conner Kirsch went two and one-third, yielding two runs on two hits with five Ks and two walks.

Will Ragaller went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Rockets with one RBI and two runs. Tim Dose, Braeden Kirsch and Blayne Smith all were 1-for-3 with runs scored as well.

For BV, Drew Volkmann went 2-for-3 with one run.

Jaidan Ten Eyck went 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Bobby Gross was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Brayden Hast finished 1-for-3.

Jaidan Ten Eyck started on the hill for BV. He threw three and one third, allowing seven runs on four hits with three Ks and three walks.