Ar-We-Va boys knock off Boyer Valley in RVC play at Westside

The Ar-We-Va boys notched their first Rolling Valley Conference win and second victory of the season on Friday night with a 10-4 triumph over Boyer Valley at Dunlap.
With the win, Ar-We-Va moved to 1-6 in RVC play and 2-7 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped BV to 1-6 in the conference and 3-9 overall.
Ar-We-Va struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning for an early 4-0 lead. The Rockets plated four more runs in the fourth to make it 8-0.
BV got two in the top of the fifth to make it 8-2, but Ar-We-Va came right back with two in its half of the fifth for a 10-2 advantage.
Aaron Mumm’s BV club ended the game’s scoring with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Cooper Kock went 1-for-2 at the plate for Ar-We-Va with one RBI and one run. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Kock and Conner Kirsch also combined pitching efforts for the Rockets.
Kock started and threw four and two-thirds, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and six walks.
Conner Kirsch went two and one-third, yielding two runs on two hits with five Ks and two walks.
Will Ragaller went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Rockets with one RBI and two runs. Tim Dose, Braeden Kirsch and Blayne Smith all were 1-for-3 with runs scored as well.
For BV, Drew Volkmann went 2-for-3 with one run.
Jaidan Ten Eyck went 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Bobby Gross was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Brayden Hast finished 1-for-3.
Jaidan Ten Eyck started on the hill for BV. He threw three and one third, allowing seven runs on four hits with three Ks and three walks.
Hast also threw two and two-thirds, yielding three runs on four hits with four Ks and one walk.