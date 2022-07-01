 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va boys knock off Riverside by one at home

  • Updated
Rocket boys vs. Riverside

Finally, a one-run game goes Ar-We-Va’s way.

It took nine innings, but the Ar-We-Va boys concluded their regular season on Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory in nine innings over Oakland Riverside at Westside.

Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club went into the night having lost five games by one run and two others by two.

Braeden Kirsch singled to start the ninth for Ar-We-Va and got to third after fielder’s choices from Blayne Smith and Wyatt Ragaller.

With two outs, Will Ragaller then drilled a hard single up the middle scoring Braeden Kirsch with the winning run.

Braeden Kirsch finished 2-for-3 with two runs for the Rockets.

Damon Ehlers went 3-for-3 with a double and one run.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-5 with the game-winning single.

Tim Dose also was 1-for-4 with one run for the Rockets.

Braeden Kirsch opened on the hill and threw five strong innings, allowing only one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Cooper Kock threw the final four innings in relief, yielding two runs on two hits with four Ks and five walks.

