Ar-We-Va boys knock off Riverside by one at home

Finally, a one-run game goes Ar-We-Va’s way.

It took nine innings, but the Ar-We-Va boys concluded their regular season on Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory in nine innings over Oakland Riverside at Westside.

Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club went into the night having lost five games by one run and two others by two.

Braeden Kirsch singled to start the ninth for Ar-We-Va and got to third after fielder’s choices from Blayne Smith and Wyatt Ragaller.

With two outs, Will Ragaller then drilled a hard single up the middle scoring Braeden Kirsch with the winning run.

Braeden Kirsch finished 2-for-3 with two runs for the Rockets.

Damon Ehlers went 3-for-3 with a double and one run.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-5 with the game-winning single.

Tim Dose also was 1-for-4 with one run for the Rockets.

Braeden Kirsch opened on the hill and threw five strong innings, allowing only one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.