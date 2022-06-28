 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va boys knock off Whiting to end losing skid

  • Updated
Rockets vs. Warriors

The Ar-We-Va baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night, as the Rockets came away with an 11-3 victory at Whiting.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 5-11 overall on the season.

Eight different players had hits for Ar-We-Va, which scored five runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fifth to fuel its attack.

Will Ragaller went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one stolen base to lead Ar-We-Va.

Blayne Smith went 2-for-3 with one run. Wyatt Ragaller was 1-for-2 with one run batted in.

Conner Kirsch went 1-for-3 with two runs, while Braeden Kirsch was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Cooper Kock also went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Damon Ehlers was 1-for-4 with a triple and one run. Wade Ragaller wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run as well.

Wyatt Ragaller threw four innings for the Rockets, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

