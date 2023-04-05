The Ar-We-Va boys’ track and field team opened its 2023 season on March 28 at the Audubon Early Bird.

No team scores were kept.

The Rockets’ distance medley relay team of Wyatt Ragaller, Devon Ehlers, Johnathan Riesselman and Blayne Smith ran fourth overall in four minutes, 12.65 seconds.

Wyatt Ragaller took home fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.29.

The 4x200 relay foursome of Devon Ehlers, Weston Toft, Riesselman and Wade Ragaller finished seventh in 1:46.72.

Wyatt Ragaller also finished eighth in the high jump with an effort of five feet, two inches.