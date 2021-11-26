Ar-We-Va boys optimistic with six returning lettermen

Ragaller also was second on the team a year ago with 22 three-point field goals.

Kock averaged 7.8 points and a team-high 10.7 boards per contest last winter, while leading the team with 17 shot blocks en route to earning honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Braeden Kirsch averaged 2.8 points and 3.8 boards per game a year ago. Ehlers pulled down 2.5 rebounds per game last winter.

The sixth returning letterman is 6-2 junior forward Kyelar Cleveland, who averaged 2.1 points and 3.3 boards per contest a year ago.

"Our strengths are that we finally have size and experience. We have some athletic guys that we need to use in transition," commented Wilken.

"I really like how athletic we are, especially our big guys. Our senior point guard in Ragaller is a bulldog, and the rest of our guys are working toward that level, too," he added.

Wilken said that the Rockets have to shoot better to have success.