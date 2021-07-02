Ar-We-Va boys pull away for RVC win at Whiting

The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night, as the Rockets picked up a 13-3 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory at Whiting.

The win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 8-7 in RVC play and 9-7 overall.

Ar-We-Va broke the game open in the middle innings.

Tied at 1-1 after two innings, Ar-We-Va scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead into fifth inning.

Up 9-3 after six, the Rockets plated four runs in the seventh to end the scoring.

Ar-We-Va had 10 hits in the win.

Will Ragaller went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one run batted in and three runs scored.

Cooper Kock was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs.

Braeden Kirsch also was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-4 with a double and three runs.