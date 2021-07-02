 Skip to main content
Ar-We-Va boys pull away for RVC win at Whiting
Rockets vs. Whiting 2021

The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night, as the Rockets picked up a 13-3 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory at Whiting.

The win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 8-7 in RVC play and 9-7 overall.

Ar-We-Va broke the game open in the middle innings.

Tied at 1-1 after two innings, Ar-We-Va scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead into fifth inning.

Up 9-3 after six, the Rockets plated four runs in the seventh to end the scoring.

Ar-We-Va had 10 hits in the win.

Will Ragaller went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one run batted in and three runs scored.

Cooper Kock was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs.

Braeden Kirsch also was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Conner Kirsch was 1-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Blayne Smith finished 1-for-3 with two runs and Harley Molina was 1-for-4 with one run.

Kock threw two innings, allowing one run on no hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Molina tossed five innings, yielding two runs on four hits with eight Ks and no walks for the Rockets.

