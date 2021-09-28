Ar-We-Va boys roll over Siouxland Christian at home

Smith and Wade Ragaller also hooked up for a 13-yard TD connection at the 3:13 mark of the fourth quarter for the Rockets.

Wade Ragaller finished with three rushing carries for nine yards and two pass receptions for 18 yards with the one TD.

Braeden Kirsch had three catches for 64 yards, while Harley Molina ran the ball seven times for 15 yards.

Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Kock had four solo tackles.

Wade Ragaller had four tackles with three solos. Molina also had four tackles with three solos for the Rockets.

Damon Ehlers finished with 4.5 tackles, including four solos as well.

"With this being Homecoming, we knew it was a busy week for the guys, but they did an excellent job of putting aside the distractions and played their brand of Rocket football," commented Ar-We-Va co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.

"We had great focus from the beginning snap, as we were able to put up some points right away to set the tone."