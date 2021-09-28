Ar-We-Va boys roll over Siouxland Christian at home

Ar-We-Va claimed its third straight victory on Friday night, as the Rockets raced out to a 33-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 53-16 Eight-Man, District 1 triumph over Siouxland Christian at Westside.
The win in Ar-We-Va’s Homecoming game moved the Rockets to 3-1 in District 1 and 3-2 overall on the season.
Ar-We-Va led 39-0 at halftime, 46-0 after three quarters and actually led 53-0 before Siouxland Christian scored two late touchdowns in the final 1:29 of the contest.
Due to the 35-point rule, Friday’s game had a continuous clock from the 11:15 mark of the second quarter.
Will Ragaller had another outstanding game for Ar-We-Va with four rushing touchdowns and two more through the air.
Will Ragaller, who carried the ball 14 times for 208 yards, scored on runs of 54, 10, 30 and 11 yards.
He also was 8-of-14 in passing for 145 yards with TD throws of 17 yards to Blayne Smith and 25 yards to Cooper Kock.
Kock, who caught four balls for 64 yards with the one TD, also ran the ball nine times for 54 yards with an eight-yard scoring run to his credit.
Smith and Wade Ragaller also hooked up for a 13-yard TD connection at the 3:13 mark of the fourth quarter for the Rockets.
Wade Ragaller finished with three rushing carries for nine yards and two pass receptions for 18 yards with the one TD.
Braeden Kirsch had three catches for 64 yards, while Harley Molina ran the ball seven times for 15 yards.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Kock had four solo tackles.
Wade Ragaller had four tackles with three solos. Molina also had four tackles with three solos for the Rockets.
Damon Ehlers finished with 4.5 tackles, including four solos as well.
"With this being Homecoming, we knew it was a busy week for the guys, but they did an excellent job of putting aside the distractions and played their brand of Rocket football," commented Ar-We-Va co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
"We had great focus from the beginning snap, as we were able to put up some points right away to set the tone."
"We played great team football tonight. We were proud of the guys for remaining focused during their big week of activities," Rocket coaches Stoelk and Schaefers remarked.