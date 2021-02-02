Ar-We-Va boys run away from Wildcats in second half

Jamie Hausman also had two points, three boards and two assists in the loss.

Boys’ results

With Friday’s 26-point win, Ar-We-Va beat G-R for the second time this season in going to 6-6 in RVC play and 8-7 overall.

The first half was tight, as the Rockets led 17-15 after one quarter and 36-33 at halftime.

Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club then dominated the second half, as the Rockets outscored G-R 17-1 in the third quarter for a 53-34 lead going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va then scored 16 of the 25 points over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 20 points, adding three boards and two shot blocks.

Will Ragaller had a terrific all-around game with 16 points, eight boards, five assists and four steals.

Cooper Kock tallied 12 points and eight boards.