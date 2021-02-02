Ar-We-Va boys run away from Wildcats in second half

Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Friday night at Glidden.
In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls trailed by four after three quarters and wound up falling 55-50 to the host Wildcats.
In game two, the Ar-We-Va boys outscored G-R 33-10 in the second half en route to a 69-43 lopsided victory away from home.
Girls’ results
Friday’s contest was tight throughout, as G-R led 24-23 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters.
The Wildcats then were able to hold off the Rockets, which fell to 3-9 in RVC play and 3-12 overall.
Jadeyn Smith recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with four steals for Ar-We-Va.
Bridget Cameron also had a double-double for the Rockets with 14 points and 11 boards, adding three steals and two shot blocks.
Maggie Ragaller also had a nice all-around game with 13 points, six steals and five boards, while Sara Schurke had five points and three boards.
Jamie Hausman also had two points, three boards and two assists in the loss.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s 26-point win, Ar-We-Va beat G-R for the second time this season in going to 6-6 in RVC play and 8-7 overall.
The first half was tight, as the Rockets led 17-15 after one quarter and 36-33 at halftime.
Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club then dominated the second half, as the Rockets outscored G-R 17-1 in the third quarter for a 53-34 lead going into the fourth.
Ar-We-Va then scored 16 of the 25 points over the final eight minutes to win going away.
Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 20 points, adding three boards and two shot blocks.
Will Ragaller had a terrific all-around game with 16 points, eight boards, five assists and four steals.
Cooper Kock tallied 12 points and eight boards.
Kyelar Cleveland had eight points and four boards. Andres Cruz finished with six points and three boards, while Braeden Kirsch had five points.