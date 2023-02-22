Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center’s strong first half carried the Chargers to an 80-51 victory over the Ar-We-Va boys in a Class 1A, District 14 quarterfinal basketball game on February 13 at Guthrie Center.

The loss concluded Ar-We-Va’s 2022-23 season at 7-13 overall under head coach Matt Wilken.

A-C/GC improved to 14-8 overall with the win.

A-C/GC raced out to a 26-6 first-quarter lead and upped its lead to 24 at 44-20 at halftime.

That was the difference in the game, as Ar-We-Va was outscored by only five points in the second half at 36-31.

Three Rocket players reached double figures.

Kyelar Cleveland recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with one assist.

Emmett Neumann also posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, adding four shot blocks, one assist and one steal.

Wyatt Ragaller chipped in with 11 points, three boards and three assists.

Wade Ragaller finished with three points and nine boards. Harley Molina tallied three points with one board and one assist.

Tyson Von Glan also had three points, four boards and one assist, while Blayne Smith wound up with two points, three assists and two boards.

The two teams combined to shoot 45 free throws, as Ar-We-Va was 14-of-18 and A-C/GC 17-of-23.

Lance Bunde led the Chargers in scoring with 25 points. He went 10-of-11 at the foul line and buried three of his team’s nine three-point buckets.

Noah Kading added 17 points, including 13 in the first half on the strength of three, three-point baskets.