Ar-We-Va boys shut out by CR-B in RVC baseball

Coon Rapids-Bayard pitchers Preston McAlister and Lance Clayburg comined on a six-inning, no-hitter on Monday night, as the Crusaders earned a 10-0 baseball victory over Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids.

The loss was the second in a row and fourth in five games for Ar-We-Va, which slipped to 4-4 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 6-4 overall.

The win for CR-B avenged a 5-4 setback in eight innings to Ar-We-Va back on May 24 in the season opener for both teams at Westside.

Cooper Kock threw four innings on the hill for Ar-We-Va in taking the loss, as he allowed eight runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.