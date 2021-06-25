Ar-We-Va boys squander seven-run lead in loss to Spartans

The Ar-We-Va boys let one slip away on Wednesday night, as Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton scored nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 10-8 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over the Rockets at Elk Horn.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 6-5 in RVC play and 8-5 overall.

A four-run first inning and three more in the fourth lifted Ar-We-Va to an 8-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.

That’s when Exira/EH-K scored four times to pull to within 8-5. The Spartans then pushed five runs across in the sixth to take the lead for good at 10-8.

Ar-We-Va had 10 hits.

Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Luke Smith was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs. Blayne Smith also was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Conner Kirsch was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run, while Damon Ehlers was 1-for-4 with a double and one run.