Ar-We-Va boys suffer first loss after defeat by CAM

The Ar-We-Va boys managed only three hits on Friday night, as the Rockets were defeated for the first time this season after an 11-1 loss in five innings to CAM at Anita.

The setback dropped Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 4-1 in Rolling Valley Conference action and 5-1 overall.

Ar-We-Va went up 1-0 with a run in the top of the first inning, but would not score again, as CAM took the lead for good with two runs in its half of the first.

The host Cougars then plated seven runs in the third and two more in the fourth to eventually win the game in five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Conner Kirsch went 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead Ar-We-Va at the plate. Damon Ehlers also was 1-for-3 with a double for the Rockets.

Will Ragaller scored the lone run for Ar-We-Va.

Ragaller opened on the mound and tossed three innings. He allowed nine runs on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks.