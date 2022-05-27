Ar-We-Va boys suffer shutout loss to CAM in season opener

Ar-We-Va got an terrific pitching performance from Cooper Kock, but the Rockets wound up on the losing end of a 6-0 decision to CAM in their 2022 baseball opener on Monday night at Westside.

Kock started on the hill for Ar-We-Va and threw six solid innings, allowing only two earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

CAM scored the two runs off Kock in the top of the first inning. The Cougars then were shut out until the seventh when the visitors tallied four runs off Rocket reliever Will Ragaller.

Ragaller gave up four runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.