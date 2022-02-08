Ar-We-Va boys win battle of Rocket teams at home

The Ar-We-Va boys upended Paton-Churdan 79-72 in a high-scoring Rolling Valley Conference basketball game on Friday night at Westside.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 5-9 in RVC play and 7-12 overall.

Four boys reached double figures for Ar-We-Va, led by Cooper Kock, who recorded yet another double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Will Ragaller added 18 points, eight assists, three boards and two steals on the night.

Braeden Kirsch tallied 13 points and six boards, while Emmett Neumann had 10 points and two boards.