Ar-We-Va cruises past River Valley in Eight-Man play

Will Ragaller accounted for eight touchdowns on Friday night, as Ar-We-Va picked up a lopsided 61-18 Eight-Man, District 1 victory over River Valley at Correctionville.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-1 in District 8 and 2-2 overall on the season.

Leading just 16-6 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored River Valley 32-6 in the second to take a commanding 48-12 lead at halftime.

The Rockets added 13 points in the third quarter to take a 61-12 lead into the final 12 minutes of play.

A lot of Ar-We-Va players had big nights in the win.

Will Ragaller carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards with three rushing touchdowns of four, three and 60 yards.

He also completed 14-of-21 passes for 321 yards with five TD throws, including two to Wade Ragaller (72 yards, 42 yards) and Cooper Kock (33 yards, 43 yards) and one to Braeden Kirsch (15 yards).

Kock carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and had six pass receptions for 105 yards with his two TD catches.