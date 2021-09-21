Ar-We-Va cruises past River Valley in Eight-Man play

Will Ragaller accounted for eight touchdowns on Friday night, as Ar-We-Va picked up a lopsided 61-18 Eight-Man, District 1 victory over River Valley at Correctionville.
The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-1 in District 8 and 2-2 overall on the season.
Leading just 16-6 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored River Valley 32-6 in the second to take a commanding 48-12 lead at halftime.
The Rockets added 13 points in the third quarter to take a 61-12 lead into the final 12 minutes of play.
A lot of Ar-We-Va players had big nights in the win.
Will Ragaller carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards with three rushing touchdowns of four, three and 60 yards.
He also completed 14-of-21 passes for 321 yards with five TD throws, including two to Wade Ragaller (72 yards, 42 yards) and Cooper Kock (33 yards, 43 yards) and one to Braeden Kirsch (15 yards).
Kock carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and had six pass receptions for 105 yards with his two TD catches.
Wade Ragaller finished with three receptions for 119 yards and two TD catches, while Kirsch hauled in six passes for 102 yards and one TD.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Will Ragaller led the team in tackles with 7.5, including six solos.
Wade Ragaller added 6.5 tackles (5 solo), Kock also had six tackles with five solos. Harley Molina had 3.5 tackles as well for the winners.
"Focus and attention to detail from the opening whistle is always a good sign and our guys showed that tonight. Despite two big plays from River Valley in the first half, our guys were dialed in the entire game," commented Ar-We-Va co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
"Defensively, our guys were locked into their specific responsibilities, as we knew what cues we needed to be looking for from certain great athletes that River Valley has, and we executed well with where we needed to be on both sides of the ball," they added.
Ar-We-Va will host Siouxland Christian in its homecoming game this Friday night at Westside.