Ar-We-Va drops volleyball opener to Wheelers

Ar-We-Va opened its 2021 volleyball season on Tuesday night with a 3-1 nonconference setback at Audubon.

The host Wheelers upended the visiting Rockets 25-19, 25-13, 26-28, 25-20, as the winners improved to 2-0 in matches on the young season.

"We struggled with serve receive against Audubon, which I thought would be something that we would do well," commented Ar-We-Va head coach Darin Schurke.

"When we did pass the ball well, we were able to do some different things with our hitters and were able to capitalize off of it," he added.

"When we were out of system, it was a struggle to get it back under control."

"We played hard but fell short. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to your opponent, as they attacked pretty well at times," Schurke remarked.

For Ar-We-Va, Kora Obrecht went 8-of-10 in serving with one ace, adding a team-high 11 kills with eight digs and two solo blocks.

Delaney Schurke went 16-of-19 in serving with three aces, while also contributing 16 assists and four digs.