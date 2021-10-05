Ar-We-Va edges Boyer Valley in non-district football

Will Ragaller ran for four touchdowns and returned an interception for another score, all in the first half, as Ar-We-Va picked up a big 33-30 non-district Eight-Man victory over Boyer Valley on Friday night at Dunlap.
The win was the fourth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 4-2 overall going into this Friday’s Eight-Man, District 1 matchup with fourth-ranked and unbeaten Remsen-St. Mary’s (4-0, 6-0) at Westside.
The loss spoiled BV’s homecoming contest and snapped the Bulldogs’ three-game win streak in falling to 4-2 overall on the year.
BV went up 6-0 midway through the first quarter, but then Ar-We-Va reeled off 33 consecutive points with Will Ragaller accounting for 30 of those with four rushing scores of 65, 46, 49 and eight yards and a 12-yard interception return for a TD.
Will Ragaller’s first three TD runs came on Ar-We-Va’s initial three offensive plays from scrimmage.
He finished the night with 24 carries for 240 yards rushing with the four scores, while completing 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards.
Cooper Kock had four receptions for 31 yards to lead all Rocket receivers.
Ar-We-Va would not score in the second half, as BV outscored the Rockets 24-0 after halftime.
BV finished the game with 299 total yards, including 126 rushing and 173 passing.
Drew Volkmann ran the ball 10 times for 89 yards with one rushing score.
Brayden Hast ran 11 times for 39 yards with one TD on the ground.
Volkmann, through the air, was 6-of-16 for 107 yards with two scoring passes. Hast also was 2-of-9 for 19 yards with one TD throw for the Bulldogs.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had three pass receptions for 62 yards with two scores, while Hast also had two catches for 42 yards.
Volkmann had a 15-yard TD reception as well for Nate Christensen’s BV club.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Will Ragaller led with 12.5 tackles (5 solo).
Kock added 10 tackles (7 solo), while Emmett Neumann and Damon Ehlers both were in on 4.5 tackles.
For BV, Hast and Robert Gross both were in on 6.5 tackles. Ten Eyck and Carsan Wood each were in on 5.5 tackles for the Bulldogs.
"This non-district game was a gritty win by our guys. We got off to a hot start with a few big runs from Will Ragaller, as the guys up front did a great job sealing the point of attack," commented Ar-We-Va co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers.
"Defensively, we played pretty stout all game besides roughly four big plays. The guys really communicated well on defense and played relentless football," the Rocket coaches added.