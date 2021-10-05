Ar-We-Va edges Boyer Valley in non-district football

Will Ragaller ran for four touchdowns and returned an interception for another score, all in the first half, as Ar-We-Va picked up a big 33-30 non-district Eight-Man victory over Boyer Valley on Friday night at Dunlap.

The win was the fourth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 4-2 overall going into this Friday’s Eight-Man, District 1 matchup with fourth-ranked and unbeaten Remsen-St. Mary’s (4-0, 6-0) at Westside.

The loss spoiled BV’s homecoming contest and snapped the Bulldogs’ three-game win streak in falling to 4-2 overall on the year.

BV went up 6-0 midway through the first quarter, but then Ar-We-Va reeled off 33 consecutive points with Will Ragaller accounting for 30 of those with four rushing scores of 65, 46, 49 and eight yards and a 12-yard interception return for a TD.

Will Ragaller’s first three TD runs came on Ar-We-Va’s initial three offensive plays from scrimmage.

He finished the night with 24 carries for 240 yards rushing with the four scores, while completing 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards.