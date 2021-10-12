Ar-We-Va falls at home to G-R in four

Ar-We-Va suffered a 3-1 Rolling Valley Conference setback to Glidden-Ralston on Thursday night at Westside.

Hosting the Wildats on Pink Out night in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ar-We-Va fell to 2-14 overall after the visitors picked up a 25-13, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Darin Schurke’s Rocket squad.

The loss also put Ar-We-Va at 2-5 in RVC play and 13-36 in games.

Timberlen Koch went 18-of-19 in serving with three aces, adding four kills and seven digs for the Rockets.

Jamie Hausman was 15-of-15 in serving with five kills and nine digs.

Dalaney Schurke was 10-of-13 in serving with 17 assists and 14 digs.

Kora Obrecht delivered three kills with 12 digs in the match. Maggie Ragaller also was 10-of-11 in serving with nine kills and 17 digs.