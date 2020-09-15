Ar-We-Va falls in battle with other Rockets

Ar-We-Va dropped a 3-1 Rolling Valley Conference decision to Paton-Churdan on Thursday night at Churdan.
P-C picked up a 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14 victory, as the Rockets fell to 1-1 in the RVC, 2-4 overall in matches and 8-12 in games.
Jadeyn Smith had nine kills, seven digs and three blocks for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller chipped in with 17 assists, 10 digs and five kills.
Jamie Hausman had seven kills and 11 digs in the loss. Sara Schurke finished with 14 assists, four kills, two digs and two ace serves.
Hannah Kraus had 14 digs. Bridget Cameron tallied three kills and two digs, while Kora Obrecht had five kills, two digs and one block for the visiting Rockets.
"We played a little hesitant in the first set and not really sure how to handle Paton-Churdan’s middle hitter," commented Ar-We-Va coach Sarah Smith.
"The plan was to capitalize when their middle hitter was in the back row, but we would make some mental errors and the next thing we knew she was back in the front row," she added.