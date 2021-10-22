Ar-We-Va falls in four games to Wildcats in 1A regional play

Ar-We-Va’s 2021 volleyball season came to an end on Monday night after a 3-1 setback to Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A, Region 3 first-round match at Glidden.

The host Wildcats defeated the visiting Rockets 25-7, 21-25, 25-22, 25-10, as Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club finished 4-20 overall in matches and 18-51 in games.

With the match tied at 1-1, Ar-We-Va looked to have the momentum in game three with a 19-13 lead, but G-R rallied to outscored the Rockets 12-3 the rest of the way for the 25-22 win and a 2-1 lead in sets.

After an early deficit in game four, G-R would eventually pull away from Ar-We-Va for a lopsided victory to advance to the next round.

Delaney Schurke led all Ar-We-Va servers by going 12-of-12 with two ace serves.

Kora Obrecht was 13-of-15 with four aces to her credit. Jamie Hausman went 10-of-11 with three aces and Maggie Ragaller was 9-of-19 with one ace.

Obrecht led the Rockets with eight kills. Hausman added five kills and Ragaller had four. Timberlen Koch also had three kills.