Ar-We-Va falls in four games to Wildcats in 1A regional play

Ar-We-Va’s 2021 volleyball season came to an end on Monday night after a 3-1 setback to Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A, Region 3 first-round match at Glidden.
The host Wildcats defeated the visiting Rockets 25-7, 21-25, 25-22, 25-10, as Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club finished 4-20 overall in matches and 18-51 in games.
With the match tied at 1-1, Ar-We-Va looked to have the momentum in game three with a 19-13 lead, but G-R rallied to outscored the Rockets 12-3 the rest of the way for the 25-22 win and a 2-1 lead in sets.
After an early deficit in game four, G-R would eventually pull away from Ar-We-Va for a lopsided victory to advance to the next round.
Delaney Schurke led all Ar-We-Va servers by going 12-of-12 with two ace serves.
Kora Obrecht was 13-of-15 with four aces to her credit. Jamie Hausman went 10-of-11 with three aces and Maggie Ragaller was 9-of-19 with one ace.
Obrecht led the Rockets with eight kills. Hausman added five kills and Ragaller had four. Timberlen Koch also had three kills.
Schurke paced the Rockets with 17 assists.