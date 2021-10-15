Ar-We-Va falls in three games to Crusaders

Ar-We-Va suffered a 3-0 loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.

The host Crusaders defeated the Rockets 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, as Darin Schurke’s club finished 2-6 in RVC action, while falling to 3-17 overall in matches and 15-44 in games.

"We played hard tonight, but our serve receive was not consistent tonight. When we passed the ball well, we were able to attack most of the night," commented Schurke.

"We played very well in spurts. The problem was that we dug ourselves holes and just struggled to get back into the match at times," he added.

Jamie Hausman had three kills and nine digs for Ar-We-Va.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with six kills and 15 digs, while Maggie Ragaller had six kills and 11 digs for the visitors.

Delaney Schurke contributed 14 assists and five digs for the Rockets, which also got four digs and one kill from Timberlen Koch.