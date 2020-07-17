Ar-We-Va falls to Lady Wildcats in regional action

Ar-We-Va jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Monday, but the Rockets would not score again, as Glidden-Ralston rallied for a 5-3 victory in a Class 1A regional first-round softball game at Glidden.
The loss ended the season for Ar-We-Va at 1-11 overall.
Hannah Kraus accounted for all three of Ar-We-Va’s runs with a basesloaded single in the second.
G-R got two runs back in its half of the second and tied it at 3-3 on a solo home run over the fence in left-center by Talia Schon.
The host Wildcats then plated single runs in the fourth and sixth innings for the win.
Ar-We-Va had one last threat with runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a grounder to G-R’s shortstop off the bat of Maggie Ragaller was ruled to hit the foot of the Rocket baserunner Sara Schurke, thus ending the game because of interference.